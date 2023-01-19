Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Atlanticus news, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATLCP opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

