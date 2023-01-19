Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at $67,543,063.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.11 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.