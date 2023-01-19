Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,648 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

