Atria Investments LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.