Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Stock Performance

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

