Atria Investments LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

