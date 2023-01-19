Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

