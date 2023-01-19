Atria Investments LLC Sells 432 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

