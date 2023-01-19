AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

