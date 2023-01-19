Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

