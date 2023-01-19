AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $186.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %
AVB opened at $168.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
