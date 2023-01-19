Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 529,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

