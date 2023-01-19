Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.