Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,419 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

FDX stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

