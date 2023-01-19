Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

OKE stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

