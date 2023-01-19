Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

