Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $35.95 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

