Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

