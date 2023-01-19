Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

