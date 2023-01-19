Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Joshua Isner Sells 5,537 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $1,025,009.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,644,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $234,872.16.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

