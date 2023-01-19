Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 40,736 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.43.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
