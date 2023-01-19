Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 40,736 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

