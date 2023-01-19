Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAC. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 95,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

