Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Petrofac Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 81.24 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.20 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.60. The stock has a market cap of £423.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Insider Transactions at Petrofac

In related news, insider David Davies bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £4,998.24 ($6,099.13).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

