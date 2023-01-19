Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.65).

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.60) to GBX 440 ($5.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 490 ($5.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 451.30 ($5.51) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 682.80 ($8.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 418.87.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.34), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($28,084.69).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

