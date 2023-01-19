BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

