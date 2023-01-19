Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.