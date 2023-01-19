Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 702,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.