Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Big Lots Stock Performance
NYSE BIG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
