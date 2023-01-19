Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

