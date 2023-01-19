Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $452.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $670.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.