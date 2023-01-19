Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 606,802 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

