BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $4,706,718 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

