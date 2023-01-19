BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

