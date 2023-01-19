BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.