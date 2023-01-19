Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

SQ opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

