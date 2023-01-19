BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,573,000 after buying an additional 1,367,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.