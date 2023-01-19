BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.
O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
O stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
