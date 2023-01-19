Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $209.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $225.42.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

