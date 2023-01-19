Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.