Brett I. Parker Sells 30,000 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOWL stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

