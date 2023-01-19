Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,510 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

