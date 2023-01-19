Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $205.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $394.81. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.84.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.