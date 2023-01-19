Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 4.2 %

CARR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.