Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

TTD stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,284.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

