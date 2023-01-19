Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $309.86 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

