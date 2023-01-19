Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $273.82

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.82.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

