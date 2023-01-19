Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $4.07

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

