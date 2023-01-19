Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $4.63

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gatos Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

