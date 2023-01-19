Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -331.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

