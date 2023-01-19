Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$58.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.61 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

