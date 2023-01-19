Brokers Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

