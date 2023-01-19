C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

CHRW stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.